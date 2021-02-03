LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0262 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.36 million and $2,145.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00100419 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003010 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00019045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

