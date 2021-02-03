Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,296. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.