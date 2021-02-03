LockTrip Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.81 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $2,162.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001568 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001496 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

