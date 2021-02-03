Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises about 4.9% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Loews worth $16,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,847,000 after purchasing an additional 446,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,666,000 after purchasing an additional 431,930 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 177,222 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 80,796 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

