London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNSTY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 213,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $32.78.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

