London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNSTY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 213,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $32.78.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

