Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Up 5.6%

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.83. 227,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 206,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LORL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.