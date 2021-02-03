Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 10.1%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares traded up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.25. 8,907,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,902,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,053,051.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,614.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,520,301.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

