Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 10.1%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares traded up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.25. 8,907,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,902,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
