Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.85. The company had a trading volume of 221,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

