Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,971. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,950. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

