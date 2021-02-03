Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.59.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,950 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,407,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Lumentum by 44.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

