Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,356,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 6,185,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.3 days.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 356,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

