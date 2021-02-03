Lunyr Trading Up 38.4% Over Last Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Lunyr has a total market cap of $308,635.43 and approximately $21,150.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.61 or 0.00906969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046628 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.13 or 0.04713403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

LUN is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.