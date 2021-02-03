LUXCoin Price Reaches $0.0958 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $7,574.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.56 or 1.00059300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.46 or 0.01024078 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.00305948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00210431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001574 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032405 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030354 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,654,761 coins and its circulating supply is 10,647,528 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.