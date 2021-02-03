Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.15

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.15 and traded as high as $31.78. Lydall shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 56,087 shares trading hands.
Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
