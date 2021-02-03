Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.15

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.15 and traded as high as $31.78. Lydall shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 56,087 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Lydall alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 240.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,235 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lydall in the 3rd quarter worth $1,699,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the third quarter worth about $398,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.