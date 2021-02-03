LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

LYB opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $11,527,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.