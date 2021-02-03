MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post sales of $31.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $25.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $79.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $97.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $156.86 million, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $271.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

MacroGenics stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

