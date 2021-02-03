Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,187. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.88 and a 200 day moving average of $168.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

