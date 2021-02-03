Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.80

Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.80 and traded as high as $94.32. Magellan Health shares last traded at $93.70, with a volume of 158,364 shares trading hands.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Magellan Health news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 7,603 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $658,191.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,086.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,678 shares of company stock worth $1,994,063. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at $5,513,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

