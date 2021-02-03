Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.38

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$98.38 and last traded at C$98.29, with a volume of 291386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1915656 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total transaction of C$4,647,762.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,226,120.73. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.83, for a total value of C$7,883,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116,605 shares in the company, valued at C$88,021,972.15. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,238 shares of company stock worth $36,825,365.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

