Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.38

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$98.38 and last traded at C$98.29, with a volume of 291386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.84.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.
In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total transaction of C$4,647,762.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,226,120.73. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.83, for a total value of C$7,883,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116,605 shares in the company, valued at C$88,021,972.15. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,238 shares of company stock worth $36,825,365.
About Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
