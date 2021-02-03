Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Up 6.4%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.47. 1,567,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,470,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.48.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.