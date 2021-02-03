Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

