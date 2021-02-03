MahaDAO Trading Up 0.3% This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $11.67 or 0.00030928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064851 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00078026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00039160 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,746 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

MahaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

