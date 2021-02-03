MalwareChain Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $141,366.55 and approximately $311.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MalwareChain alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00021590 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 257.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,768,914 coins and its circulating supply is 5,670,755 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MalwareChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MalwareChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MalwareChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.