Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates traded as high as $131.95 and last traded at $128.41, with a volume of 8312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.61.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.