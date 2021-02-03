Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of MANH traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, reaching $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $99.69. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $120.28.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

