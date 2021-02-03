Manna One Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Manna has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,812.65 or 1.01163407 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,955,206 coins and its circulating supply is 743,236,017 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

