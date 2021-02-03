MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.38

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 87203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,959.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $108,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,420 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of MannKind by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 144,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MannKind by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 634,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

