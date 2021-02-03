MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.43 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $32.31 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064851 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00078026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00238643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00039160 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,707,852 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

