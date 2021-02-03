Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$23.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.66. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.58 and a twelve month high of C$26.99. The company has a market cap of C$45.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB increased their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.