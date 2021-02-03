Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

