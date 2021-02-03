MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits Market Cap of $10.19 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $10.19 million and $238,883.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00243352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039079 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

