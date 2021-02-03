Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (MGW.V) (CVE:MGW) Stock Price Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (MGW.V) (CVE:MGW) rose 777.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (MGW.V) (CVE:MGW)

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

