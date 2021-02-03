Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 5.7%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.80. 24,950,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 30,641,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

