Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

