Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $5.24. Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 7,838,759 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 million and a PE ratio of -50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.28.

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

