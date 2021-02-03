Mark Gerard O’dea Sells 50,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346,322 shares in the company, valued at C$8,345,608.64.

Shares of LGD traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.61. 301,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,302. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$420.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.0603973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGD has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

