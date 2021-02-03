Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Raised by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of Markel worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.60.

NYSE:MKL traded up $18.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,027.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,665. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,006.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,013.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

