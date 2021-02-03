Marlin Price Tops $0.0684 on Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Marlin has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00056141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00065496 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237579 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039933 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

