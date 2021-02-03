Marlin Technology (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Trading 5.3% Higher

Marlin Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.16. 216,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 470,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

About Marlin Technology (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

