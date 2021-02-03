Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.93. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 3,456 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.22.
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.
Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.