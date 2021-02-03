Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.93. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 3,456 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 14,303,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 343,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 63,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

