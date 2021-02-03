Masari Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $178.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $411,299.80 and $178.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,540.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.20 or 0.04247948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00410591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.87 or 0.01187380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.08 or 0.00501049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00420950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00261327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021454 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

