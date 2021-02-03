Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.61

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 37046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,968. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

