Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.
NASDAQ MTCH traded down $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.78. 82,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,778. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.42.
In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.