Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $5.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.78. 82,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,778. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.42.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

