Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.58 and last traded at $138.12. 8,595,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 2,746,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. UBS Group upped their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -209.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day moving average is $125.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Match Group by 314.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

