Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 877,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Matrix Service news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 20.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 317.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 37.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 245,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 49.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRX opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

