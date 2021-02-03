MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX) Trading Up 3.3%

MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 81,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 80,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million and a PE ratio of -16.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

About MATRRIX Energy Technologies (CVE:MXX)

MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc provides horizontal and directional drilling equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Directional Drilling and Land Based Contract Drilling. The company als offers oilfield services in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

