Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 11.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 128,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 107,042 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

MSFT stock opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

