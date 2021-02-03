Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (MIG3.L) (LON:MIG3) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.84

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (MIG3.L) (LON:MIG3)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and traded as high as $51.00. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (MIG3.L) shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 4,408 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £35.26 million and a PE ratio of 510.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (MIG3.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

