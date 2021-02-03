McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,116,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

