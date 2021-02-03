McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 16.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,558 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

